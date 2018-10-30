Meighan Cordie’s mom barred from entering DUII diversion program

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The woman accused of DUII after her daughter fell or threw herself from their moving car will not be allowed to enter a DUII diversion program.
Jennifer Weathers is facing charges of DUII and reckless endangering.
Back in August, police say Weathers and her daughter, Meighan Cordie, got into a fight after attending a wedding in Dayton.
As Weathers was driving home, police say Cordie got out of the moving car and died.
Her mother reported her missing and her body was found several days later.
Cordie’s death was ruled accidental, but Weathers was charged for drunk driving.
Weathers petitioned to enter a diversion program for that charge but a judge denied the request. She is due back in court in December.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.