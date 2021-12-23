WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPTV) – Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a $20 million grant from the Department of Transportation on Thursday. The grant is intended to assist in the roads and highway recovery efforts from 2020’s massively destructive wildfires.

“The effects of the devastating fire season in 2020 are still being felt by Oregonians all over the state,” said Merkley. “Our roads and highways connect us all, and need to be accessible to all Oregonians. I am grateful that Oregon will receive this critical funding to help communities across the state recover from damages caused by the catastrophic 2020 Labor Day wildfires.”

The $20 million grant comes from an Emergency Relief program administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. The program is meant to assist in repair or reconstruction of federal-aid highways and roads that may have suffered serious damage as a result of natural disasters from an external cause.

“Roads and highways throughout Oregon were among the significant infrastructure casualties Oregonians suffered from the fires that tore through our state in 2020,” Wyden said. “I’m glad this federal reinvestment is heading to Oregon to help with the ongoing recovery, rebuild and rebound of the roads and highways that link communities across the state.”