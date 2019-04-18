JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing southern Oregon mushroom picker was found safe in Douglas County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help finding a 43-year-old man last seen walking along Highway 227 in southern Oregon.
Dale Westrom, of Trail, was last seen Saturday, April 13 at around 6 a.m. walking along Highway 227 at the 44-mile marker near its intersection with National Forest Road 32.
Westrom was reported missing by a friend on Monday.
According to deputies, Westrom was reportedly going mushroom hunting, but may have become confused and walked west in an attempt to get to Sutherlin.
On Friday, deputies said Westrom was found in Douglas County. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he was in good condition, according to deputies.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for keeping an eye out for Westrom and reporting possible sightings of him.
