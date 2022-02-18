MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV) – The Molalla River School District announced Thursday that classes have been canceled Friday because of student protests over mask mandates.
In a letter sent out to families, the school district said it became difficult to manage student safety at the high school during the protests held on Thursday so the district made the decision to close all schools on Friday, February 18.
After school activities at the high school will remain in place.
The school board decided to make masks in schools optional during a meeting on Thursday night before state law allows for that.
All of the school board members except for one voted in favor of the resolution to make masks optional in school starting two weeks from February 17.
It's unclear what the ramifications of the decision will be.
Board members mentioned it will likely lead to a suspension of state funding during the time they'll be out of compliance with the law.
It also might violate agreements with the teacher's union, and if so, they could challenge that.
The Oregon Health Authority and Department of Education will lift the school mask mandate March 31 because they believe that's when it will be safe to do so and gives officials time to plan accordingly.