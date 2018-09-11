Nowhere else will you find a furniture store like this!
As the West Coast's largest family-owned and operated furniture company, Mor Furniture for Less believes in providing a fun and entertaining shopping experience, complete with family movies playing throughout our showroom and video games for the kids. We want furniture shopping to be enjoyable, and that's why you will be greeted by our friendly staff with fresh-baked Otis Spunkmeyer™ cookies, warm popcorn, soft drinks and coffee.
We know that you are shopping for your house, not a warehouse, which is why our carefully-selected furniture selection is arranged into complete rooms, allowing you to visualize the furniture as would be in your home. Why shop for just a sofa when you can have the entire collection, including loveseat, chair, and ottoman with coordinating tables, rugs and lamps? Our designers know how to pull the entire look together so you can see what your new furniture will look like in a home.
Always the Best Value
With 32 stores in 7 states, Mor Furniture for Less has grown to become the largest family-owned and operated furniture company on the West Coast, which means big savings for you!
At Mor Furniture for Less, you will find a huge selection of home furnishings, with a wide variety of living rooms, bedrooms and dining rooms to fit any budget and fill any space. Whether you are looking for a $299 sofa or a $2999 sofa, a small sofa or a giant sectional, the best sofa for your needs is at Mor.
For the latest deals, visit MorFurniture.com. You can also find more on our Facebook page, get ideas from our Pinterest board or follow us on Twitter.
