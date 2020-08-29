WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Additional fire resources were sent Friday to the White River Fire near Pine Grove in Wasco County on Friday.
White River Fire has burned 11,184 acres and remains 10 percent contained. There is a total of 819 personnel fighting the fire.
Firefighters are working to extinguish hot spots that have crossed the established fire lines along both the southeast and northeast edges of the fire.
The wildfire was first reported on Aug. 17 and is located 13 miles southeast of Government Camp in the White River drainage near Forest Road 48.
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown issued a Conflagration declaration clearing the way for the Oregon State Fire Marshall to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist in battling the fire.
Four task forces were mobilized on Saturday to bring the total to seven. The teams are from Benton, Yamhill, Lane, and Douglas counties. They will focus on protecting homes and other buildings as the fire advances.
Level 3: Go Now
All residents on Smock Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road including all residences on Barber Lane and Barlow Road.
North of Victor Road, Claymier Road Old Wapinita Road and Paulson Road to the intersection of Paulson and Victor Road.
The area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and Hwy 216. Area includes all of Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road, Kelly Springs Road, and the community of Pine Grove.
Level 2: Get Set
The area from Woodcock Road to Driver Road and to the intersection of Smock and Ayres Road, including Muller Road.
East of Wapinita Road. Reservation Road intersection to Old Wapinita Road. Kelly Cutoff intersection to include Victor Road to Juniper Flat Road to the area of Juniper Flat. Old Wapinita Road intersection to Hwy 197, along Natural Pasture Road to East Wapinita Road and Reservation Road intersection. This includes all residences along Hwy 216.
Level 1: Get Ready
The area of Pine Hollow and Wamic to include Price Road and the Price Road, Ross Road intersection. White River Road, Dodson Road and 3 Mile Road.
A live update at 6:00 p.m. on the White River Fire Facebook page.
