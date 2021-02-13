(KPTV) – Hundreds of thousands of northwest Oregon households lost power Saturday after the most eventful weather of the season.
A strong winter storm hit with steady snow and freezing rain Friday night.
By 6:30 a.m. Saturday, more than 200,000 Portland General Electric customers didn’t have service. As PGE crews worked to restore power, many customers remained without late Saturday afternoon.
Here is a breakdown of households without power by county, at 4 p.m., according to the Portland General Electric outage map:
- Clackamas: 100,938
- Marion: 92,691
- Multnomah: 5,653
- Polk: 4,409
- Washington: 2,668
- Yamhill: 7,026
Heading to Salem where thousands of people are without power, trees down and some on power lines. Conditions are slick on I-5. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tO08BfY6Tf— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 13, 2021
PGE tweeted that it's "going to take a while to fix everything. Our estimate of 48 hours is as accurate as we can be right now."
Crews have responded across the region to more than 1,200 downed power lines.
…We really get that that’s frustrating, and we’re sorry. We will keep working around the clock and updating you all as we know more.— Portland General (@portlandgeneral) February 13, 2021
Additionally, Pacific Power reported more than 40,000 of their Oregon customers were without power as of 6:30 a.m.
Click here for Pacific Power’s outage map.
PowerOutage.us showed that Oregon trailed only Virginia for the most customers without power in the country on Saturday afternoon.
Friday night’s storm left roads icy and a mess of debris across the region.
Read FOX 12’s ongoing winter storm coverage here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.