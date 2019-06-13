HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A serious crash closed down Cornelius Pass Road for several hours Thursday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road at Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road involved a motorcyclist and a dump truck.
Deputies, along with the Hillsboro Fire & Rescue Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews, responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m.
Jeremy Womelsdorff, 41, of Estacada, was driving southbound on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road when he crashed head-on with a dump truck pulling a loaded trailer full of tree stumps.
Womelsdorff was seriously injured in the crash and was transported by Life Flight to an area trauma hospital. Deputies said Womelsdorff is in critical condition.
The driver of the truck, identified as Eugene Zurbrugg, was not injured in the crash.
Investigators said it appears the motorcycle entered the lane of the truck causing the crash.
Zurbrugg was able to swerve off the road to avoid other cars causing the trailer to detach and flip over.
Hillsboro and TVFR firefighters transfer a motorcycle rider to Lifeflight. The crash has Cornelius Pass Road closed. Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/zijfk8E8VY— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) June 13, 2019
Cornelius Pass Road was closed to allow Life Flight to land and for the crash investigation. The roadway reopened at 11:30 a.m.
There was no indication that either driver was under the influence of intoxicants, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.