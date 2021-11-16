MT. HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) – As Mt. Hood receives fresh snow, ski resort Mt. Hood Meadows announced its plan to keep workers and guests safe from COVID-19.

In a release Tuesday, Mt. Hood Meadows said following success during the 2020-2021 season of no traceable workplace transmission of COVID-19, the crew is returning with “renewed commitment to keep our team healthy so they can enrich the lives of our guests.”

Mt. Hood Meadows isn’t requiring guests to be vaccinated but it is encouraging it. It’s also offering workers a $200 vaccination incentive, or they will be required to be tested weekly. Face masks also must be worn indoors at all times in accordance to Oregon Health Authority guidelines . An exception to this is when eating or drinking in designated areas, specifically since restaurants at the resort are reopening this season.

“Our policies and expectations will change as the situation and regulations guide us, so again this season we ask you to: be flexible, be patient, be kind,” Mt. Hood Meadows said in the Tuesday release.

In a change from last year, ski lifts will be mixing passengers from different parties of up to four unless requested. Guests will still be required to wear face masks when in line for the lift.

After not holding lessons for kids 7 to 14 years-old during the beginning of the pandemic, full day classes are making a return with indoor supervision this year. Mt. Hood meadows added they won’t be offering day care services, however.

The 2021-2022 season will be resorts 54th season.