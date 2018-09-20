Museum Day: Free admission to nearly 1,500 US museums

(CNN) - Learning something new seems like the perfect way to usher in autumn.
The fall equinox takes place on Saturday, September 22. It's also Museum Day in the United States.
Nearly 1,500 US museums are participating in Smithsonian magazine's Museum Day, when institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer free admission to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.
Museum goers can download tickets for participating museums online by visiting Smithsonian magazine's website. Tickets provide free admission for two people, and they can be downloaded through 3 p.m. on September 22.
Most of the Smithsonian Institution's 19 properties offer free entry every day, but the event clears the path to free admission to more than 1,400 additional museums across the country.
And at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York -- where there's usually a charge -- Museum Day ticket holders get in free.
Smaller art museums, historic homes, lighthouses, forts and more are all among the wide range of institutions participating in the fee-free day.
Museum-goers are only allowed to download one ticket per email address. "Choose wisely! There are no takebacks," Smithsonian magazine's website cautions.
Certain museums may also require printouts of the downloaded tickets. Look for an asterisk under the museum address with the note, "*Printed ticket required."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.