NAACP hosts rally in Rockwood to share stories of life as a black man

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Saturday afternoon leaders from the black community met in the Rockwood Neighborhood in Gresham. They held a rally to share stories and the perspective of a black man living in these times.
The NAACP and several other groups met to share stories of struggle, racism and life. The rally was called 100 Black Men, with the message to say they are George Floyd.
“When George stopped breathing, we started breathing, when he took his last breath, we took our first breath in the reinvestment of making justice happen everywhere,” E.D. Mondainé with Portland NAACP said.
Among those as part of the rally was Anthony Bradley, one of the co-founders of Play, Grow, Learn. The Organization gives opportunities for homeless and underserved youth and families. They put together gym nights and family’s nights. The idea is to give people a place to go and something to do to be a part of their community.
“We hope to be able to impart some skills that helps them deal with some of these things that come out like this pandemic, and like brutality, and like racism and develop skills to be able to survive in America today,” Bradley said.
On their Facebook Page they write, children who are homeless, or who live in shelters often have more difficulties in school, challenges positively engaging with each other, and more likely to engage in criminal activity. Through their work they say the organization can be the difference in providing skill building, and coping mechanisms as a healthy response to the challenges and negative reactions brought on by homelessness.
“We have taught young people about hope and integrity and how to stand for themselves and now we are having to ask questions and answer questions around why police are killing black men in America and that should never be a topic of discussion,” Bradley said.
“We have an opportunity to move forward, I am totally optimistic, I know we can do it, I know we can’t turn around we won’t turn around and we are moving forward,” Mondainé said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
These people are really something. Floyd was busted nine times, seven of them felonies, including an armed robbery of an unarmed woman and they consider him a hero and victim. Give me a break. Black lives like this guy do not count.
National crime stats have clearly revealed that the biggest threat to any black man is ANOTHER black man. The biggest threat to any black pre-born baby is the Planned Parenthood eugenics abortion mills. Black-on-black crime is an epidemic that these liars from the racist NCAAP are omitting from the narrative.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.