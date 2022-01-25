PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—With the Red Cross declaring its first ever blood crisis, some in the LGBTQ community are questioning a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that essentially discourages gay men from donating blood.
Simply the policy states gay men can donate blood, but they must abstain from sexual contact with another man for three months. Nancy Haque, Executive Director of Basic Rights Oregon, said this policy isn’t realistic. Initially, the deferral period was reduced from one year to three months at the start of the pandemic but Haque said there isn’t that much of a difference.
“The community of gay and bisexual men want to be helpful and donate blood,” Haque said. “They’re being told that they can’t. So this feels really awful that people want to help in a national crisis, a national health care crisis, and they’re being told they can’t because of who they are.”
The FDA restricted gay men from donating blood back in the 1980’s, during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. However, the FDA also put restrictions on people who just recently got a tattoo and those who use injection drugs like heroin. But Haque said these policies are based on something completely different than on one’s sexual orientation.
“The policy should be based on behavior and identity,” Haque said.
FOX 12 reached out to the Red Cross for an interview but they differed us to their website. On it states that the Red Cross doesn’t believe eligibility for blood donations should be based off of sexual orientation. The organizations said they are working to try to achieve that goal. But since the Red Cross is federally funded, they must follow FDA rules.
The FDA declined a request for an interview but sent FOX 12 this statement:
The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety of the blood supply, which depends on the implementation of donor screening measures that are based on available scientific evidence. Because of the improvements in donor screening procedures and the use of a variety of new tests in the last few years, the blood supply is safer from infectious diseases than it has been at any other time.
Developing the scientific information that is needed to further change blood donor policies does take time and effort. The FDA has made forward progress in this regard and has been actively engaged in reexamining the issue of blood donor deferral for men who have sex with men (MSM), taking into account the current body of scientific information, and we are considering the possibility of pursuing alternative strategies that maintain blood safety.
On April 2, 2020, the FDA announced certain revised donor eligibility recommendations to help ensure that we have an adequate blood supply, while still protecting the safety of the nation’s blood supply. FDA revised the recommendations for reducing the risk of HIV transmission by blood products to harmonize most behavior-based deferrals for HIV risk. A summary of FDA’s recommendations and the rationale for the change to a three-month deferral period for men who have sex with men (MSM), women who have sex with MSM, individuals with recent tattoos and piercings, and people who have a past history of sex in exchange for money or injection drug use, can be found in FDA’s guidance, “Revised Recommendations for Reducing the Risk of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Transmission by Blood and Blood Products.”
The FDA remains committed to considering alternatives to time-based deferral by helping to generate the scientific evidence that is intended to support an individual risk assessment-based blood donor questionnaire. If you are not familiar, the Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility (ADVANCE) study is intended to investigate whether donor deferral can be based on individual risk assessment. It is anticipated that this pilot study will enroll about 2,000 MSM who would potentially be willing to donate blood. This study, being conducted at community health centers in key locations across the United States, could generate data that will help the FDA determine if a donor questionnaire based on individual risk assessment would be as effective as time-based deferrals in reducing the risk of HIV.
Additionally, the FDA has sought public input to collect insights on how we might move to and test alternative deferral strategies, such as individual risk assessment.
We do not have a specific timeline for when these studies may be completed, but remain committed to gathering the scientific data that can support alternative donor deferral policies that maintain a high level of blood safety. Further information about the goals of the study can be found here.