TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Close to 200 people were evacuated from the Edgefield Hotel in Troutdale Wednesday night due to flooding, the Gresham Fire Department says.
The flooding was caused by a broken sprinkler line, which also set off the building’s fire alarms, according to fire officials.
No one Wednesday will stay at the night at the hotel, as the broken line caused extensive damage, the fire department says. The Edgefield Hotel says it will work with guests to figure out the next step.
The general manager says they expect the hotel be open again Thursday, though some rooms might still be closed.
It was not immediately clear what caused the sprinkler line to break.
Fire officials report all three floors of the building were flooded. There were also initial reports of a fire, but the smoke was from campfires around the property, according to firefighters.
Almost 200 people have been evacuated from McMenamins Edgefield after a broken sprinkler pipe flooded all 3 floors. The flooding caused extensive damage, but Firefighters were able stop the water flow and minimize further damage to the historic building. pic.twitter.com/Ft4KAn8abD— Gresham Firefighters (@GFD1062) September 19, 2019
