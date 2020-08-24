PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area has appointed a new chief executive officer.
Terry Johnson will serve as the new CEO, replacing Erin Hubert. Hubert has served the organization for the past eight years.
Johnson has most recently been the executive director for Open School, a Portland alternative school supporting marginalized students for over three years. Prior to that he was the executive director for a nonprofit involving children in Texas. He has 15-years of organizational development and executive leadership skills. Johnson is a “Club Kid,” having grown up in a Club in Permian Basin, Texas, and credits the Club for saving his life. He also served as a BGC Board Member for the Abilene, Texas Clubs.
"I'm thrilled to join the organization that was so critical to shaping my path in life during my formative years,” said Johnson. “The Boys & Girls Clubs provided a safe environment for me to establish relationships with positive mentors and build essential life skills during a time when my home life was seriously unstable. This foundation was my launching pad for graduating high school and successfully navigating my way through college. My entire professional career has been dedicated to serving marginalized youth and families because of what the Clubs did for me all those years ago. Now things have come full circle and I get an amazing opportunity to return and lead this high impact organization strategically into the future. This is truly an exciting time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland and the kids and families we serve."
“Terry is a thoughtful, passionate leader, dedicated to serving children and this community,” said Board Chair, Adrienne Roark. “He brings rich leadership experience and an authentic understanding of the impact of the Clubs. The Board and I are thrilled to have Terry join our organization and build on the already great foundation in place.”
Hubert announced earlier this year that she was leaving to pursue new opportunities. Johnson will begin the new job Sept. 21.
“Terry is the perfect leader to take over BGCP at this time. With his rich leadership experience combined with the meaningful impact the Clubs have had on shaping his life, he brings a wonderful combination of skills and authentic understanding to our work,” said Ms. Hubert. “Many of our staff members are familiar with Terry from our partnership with Open School at our Rockwood Club campus, and he is certainly very familiar with our work. He takes over at an exciting time, as we continue to re-imagine the best way to serve under-resourced youth and families in today’s world. We are fortunate to have someone of Terry’s caliber to work with our incredible team to continue doing Whatever It Takes to provide Great Futures for our youth”.
