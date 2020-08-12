New guidance from the state outlines plan for Oregon high school sports

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New guidance from the state outlines which of Oregon’s school sports can start up again and in what way.
Even schools doing distance learning will be able to practice and play some sports.
The new rules allow for outdoor no, low and medium contact sports like tennis, baseball and volleyball. Other sports, like football, can’t be played, but teams can start training and conditioning.
"We're all chomping at the bit, players and coaches, to kind of get together," West Linn head football coach Chris Miller said.
Miller said this season will require a lot of patience, from protocol to timing, with Oregon’s football season already moved to the spring.
"We're about six months and ten days out from when we can start practicing football with helmets and shoulder pads and stuff, it seems like a long long time, half a year," Miller said.
Meanwhile, starting in September, Miller said they’ll be able to work on certain things, likely in small groups.
"We may have five different pods around the field and not let any of them interact with any other groups, they just kind of have to stay in their group," Miller said. "Really it’ll be some athletic training, some position specific training."
According to the new K-12 statewide guidance, training and conditioning will be allowed for outdoor full contact sports and all indoor sports, while no, low, and medium contact sports can actually start competing, keeping in mind that Oregon’s official school sports schedule has pushed back all sports to December through June.
And as play gets underway, Oregon Health Authority says the risk of transmitting COVID-19 depends on five factors: the number of people, type of location, like indoor or outdoor, distance between people, length of time, and the level of protective equipment, including face coverings.
Coach Miller said his team will be taking it slow, enjoying what they can as they can.
"At least just being around them, interacting with them, and just see how they’re doing, talk to 'em, sit on a bench, sit around in a circle six feet apart, talk life a little bit and see how everyone is doing and do a little bit of football at the same time," Miller said.
The Oregon School Activities Association said the new guidance doesn’t change anything on their calendar, but that this opens the potential for things like exhibition games in the fall for those sports that are allowed to compete.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.