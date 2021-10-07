New report highlights the impact pandemic has on Oregon’s students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new report released today shows the impacts the COVID-19 Pandemic has had on students in grades k-12. The data from the 2020-2021 school year shows a significant decline, 12 percent, in the numbers of 9th graders who are on track to graduate on time. Jennifer Dale is a mom of three and said she’s not surprised by the results of the report.
“It was entirely predictable that this year would be a year where we saw declines in the students like pass rates and increase in rates of failing classes,” Dale said.
In addition to the drop in students on track to graduate, the report highlights low participation in standardized tests. The Oregon Department of Education said things like lower test scores and attendance in the report should not be compared to previous years because the definitely of attendance itself was significantly changed.
“Many of us who advocated for schools to be open last year really kind of, that was one of our drumbeats, it was hey listen if we don’t pay attention to what we’re doing here there’s going to be really significant consequences that were entirely avoidable,” Dale said.
In February of this year, Dale moved two of her three kids from public to private school because her kids were struggling with the online model.
“That breaking point was really seeing my kids frustrated with online learning and my kids feeling like it’s really demoralizing to go from your bed to your desk, I mean that’s like three or footsteps in the morning and that’s your day,” she said. Dale did keep one of her kids in public school with special needs but said even with summer school, there is still a tremendous gap.
“When you have kids who are already vulnerable and already starting out at a place that’s a little bit behind that gap just grew and what happens is that they become a little bit further away from what’s being taught in a general classroom such that they have to be pulled out more and more to make up those lessons,” she said.
ODE said it does expect these numbers to climb back up again with the return to in-person learning.
