Bruler Fire

U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are responding to a fire near Detroit Lake on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service- Willamette National Forest.

A smoke column is visible from Highway 22, the Detroit area and Santiam Pass.

UFSWNF said the fire known as The Bruler Fire is estimated to be between 15 to 20 acres and has a high potential to spread.

The public is asked to avoid the Middle Santiam Wilderness, the Old Cascade Crest Loop Trails (Swamp Peak and Gordon Peak), Forest Service Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road), 1161, 1133 and 1012.

A type 3 team along with engines, crews and aircraft have been requested to manage the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.