NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Newberg School Board held a meeting on September 22 dedicated solely to hearing public comment via Zoom after receiving backlash from the community for some of its recent policies.

“We are against this proposed ban and we are against black face and against all these racist incidents,” Tai Harden-Moore, who lives in Newberg and also helped organize a protest before the meeting, said.

Last week a staff member in the district showed up to school dressed in black face and many like Harden-Moore are now saying this has to stop.

Newberg Public Schools employee on leave after reporting to work in 'Blackface' NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - An employee with Newberg Public Schools has been placed on administrative leave after reporting for work in Blackface, …

“We obviously don’t know our history, we obviously aren’t taking these issues seriously we aren’t focusing on the issues that we should because if we were, we wouldn’t be here,” Harden-Moore said.

She said she’s hopeful that board members will listen to what people have to say. At the meeting, commenters were given a strict 2-minute time limit to voice their concerns to the board. Earlier this summer, the board voted to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter flags and Pride flags or signs.

“I think it’s about the message that those two flags send they don’t want that message of inclusivity in the schools because they don’t want students of color to feel like they’re welcome they don’t want LGBTQ students to feel like they’re welcome and that’s the real impetus behind the ban,” Harden-Moore said.

More recently, some Newberg students also used pictures of other students in a Snapchat group called “Slave Trade” with racial and homophobic slurs.

Newberg School Board tables decision to rescind controversial ban on BLM, Pride flags NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - The Newberg School Board decided to postpone their decision on rescinding a controversial ban during a virtual meeting We…

“While this recent wave of events is certainly disturbing, we’re not shocked, we’re not surprised, we know there is racism in our community, we know there is bigotry in our community and we’re doing everything we can to stop it,” Rachel Adams, who lives in Newberg, said.

“I am completely dismayed, completely disgusted and concerned about our community, about our kids feeling safe in our community and myself and my neighbors, I’m actually a queer woman myself, my wife and I have lived here for five years.”

The board is expected to meet again on September 28.