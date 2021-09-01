NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Newberg School Board members will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday to vote on a controversial directive that has made headlines across the country.

On August 10, the board passed a ban on Pride and Black Lives Matter signage and clothing for staff members and classrooms, along with any other "political" items. The directive passed on a 4-3 vote.

Newberg School Board OKs ban on Pride, Black Lives Matter flags NEWBERG, OR (AP) — The school board in Newberg, Oregon, has voted to ban pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly “politi…

The community of Newberg is split on which words and images should be displayed in schools, and which words and images should be considered political.

"I just think it's stupid to have the flags in schools," neighbor Jolene Griffiths told FOX 12.

Another neighbor who spoke to FOX 12, Rylie Hayes, will be a freshman at Newberg High School this year.

"Just keep the politics out of everything, because it shouldn't be a big drama deal," Hayes said.

Rebecca Piros was one of the school board members who voted against the ban. She was the only board member who responded to FOX 12's request for comment on Wednesday.

"We hopefully will rescind [the ban] and send it to the policy committee for establishing a policy," Piros said.

Piros says there are misconceptions about what exactly is on the line. It's not about giant flags on flag poles outside of school buildings, and never was, Piros said, it's instead about symbols and words staff members can wear or display to help students feel safe.

"In one school there was two posters that was sent by the Oregon Association of Education that said Black students, Black dreams, Black hope, Black lives matter," Piros said, "that was the tipping point for some of the outrage."

Hayes, who is a part of the LGBTQ community, said the small showings of support can help make students feel accepted.

"I believe that since they have told us that this is a safe community, [with] tons of support, then they should keep the LGBTQ, BLM," Hayes said.

Others, like mom Jolene Griffiths, whose children go to the district's elementary school, believe schools should stick to displaying educational material only.

"I think, hey, if you want to fly your pride flag, fly your pride flag- fly it on your car, fly it in your yard, fly it in your window, that's your choice," Griffiths said.

Piros said a lot of people who put in their name to speak during public comment didn't get a chance to, including the Newberg Education Association representing many of the community's teachers. She hopes the policy committee gets approved Wednesday night to help find a solution that works for everybody.

"Wouldn't that be a nice educational experience, to actually bring the two sides together and collaborate on a solution?" Piros said.

The Newberg Education Association filed a Tort Claims Notice last week threatening legal action if the school board doesn't rescind the ban.

NEA posted a statement to Facebook, reading in part:

"The decision to take legal action is not political. The Board’s new directive is in violation of the law. NEA recognizes the board’s new directive and potentially upcoming directives for what they clearly are: an overreach by the board to violate state statutes, violate several articles of the Collectively Bargained Agreement, and minimize professional educators’ abilities to create and design classroom atmospheres and learning experiences that simultaneously make students feel welcome, address specific curricula, and are pertinent to students’ experiences - all of which are touchstones of modern education."