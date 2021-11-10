Newberg, Ore. (KPTV) – The Newberg School District is out of a superintendent after the School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to terminate the employment of Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock.

Morelock had been under contract until June 30, 2024 before the vote. With the termination, the Board will now give immediate written notice of termination in 10 days.

In a release, Newberg district administrators said they were, “shocked and dismayed that the Board would take this disruptive action in the middle of the school year.

Morelock became Interim Superintendent for the 2018-2019 school year before being hired for the permanent position beginning during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Under his leadership, new contracts with our associations brought better pay to teachers and staff, more educational school days for our students, a stabilized financial situation with a safety net of over $9 million in the ending fund balance, and the passage of the largest Construction Bond in the history of Newberg Public Schools,” the Newberg School District said in a release following the vote Tuesday.

Over the last few months, The Newberg School Board has gained significant attention, first when a special education assistant with the district went to work in blackface and most recently with a vote by the School Board in August to ban political flags - except for the American and Oregon state flags - but later rescinded the rule. The board's conservative majority later voted 4-3 to adopt a similar rule that still bans political signage in Newberg schools and classrooms.

A lawsuit was filed regarding the vote on Friday by the Newberg teacher’s union against the school district and several board members over their ban on Black Lives Matter, Pride flags and other signage board members consider political.