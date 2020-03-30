Links as mentioned on FOX 12 newscasts:
- Washington COVID-19 response web page with stay home order business compliance information
- Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Yamhill COVID-19 tracker
- COVID-19 projections
- Stimulus payment calculator
- Sign up for COVID-19 email updates
- Watch movies from home at Cinema 21
- Oregon online application for SNAP benefits
- Salem Health asks for help sewing masks for health care workers
- Lake Oswego School District information for learning device pick-up
- COVID-19 relief fund - Trail Blazers Foundation
- Joann Fabrics - How to make a face mask
- How long will your toilet paper last? Find out here
- Rose City Readers with Timber Joey
- Oregon spring whale watch live stream
- Portland Public Schools - Information and resources regarding extended Spring break
- Keen nomination form for free pair of shoes for those in need
- Boone Builds
- COVID-19 information from CDC in Vietnamese
- Oregon Recovers
- Dropkick Murphys to stream St. Patrick's Day performance
- Murphy's Furniture holds virtual St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Blanchet House needs donation for to-go meals
- Restaurants write letter to Gov. Brown to seek relief in time of COVID-19
- Blanchet House
- Portland Emergency Hygiene Stations
- Portland Street Art Murals Map
- Mt. Hood Snow Cat Tours
- EPA: Disinfectants for use against virus that cause COVID-19
- Wing Crawl Portland
- American Meteor Society
- Forest Hills Elementary employee GoFundMe account
- Gov. Brown, Oregon Health Authority answer coronavirus questions
- Interactive global coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins
- Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: Myth busters from the World Health Organization
- Centers for Disease Control - coronavirus information
- COVID-19 information from WHO and how to protect yourself
- John Hopkins live map of coronavirus cases
- Daredevil swims in water under ice covered lake
- Portland Timbers - Spring Camps
- Travelers' Health - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon
- Zwickelmania Beer Festival
- Donate to help Umatilla County flooding victims
- Clackamas County Search & Rescue information
- Rose Lane Project
- Umatilla Co. info on reporting damages
- GoFundMe for Pendleton family who lost everything to flooding
- Report damage from flooding in Umatilla County
- Umatilla County flood resources
- Lola Needs Open Heart Surgery - GoFundMe
- Go Red for Women
- Fundraiser for Allyson Watterson search to be held at The Old Spaghetti Factory
- Name the Rover Contest - NASA Mars
- Community conversations in Portland about homelessness
- Win Dutch Bros coffee for a year
- GoFundMe for boy with rare brain tumor
- AYSO Region 870 fundraiser following clubhouse shed fire
- Dear Evan Hansen Mosiac Submission
- Learn more about Bucky the dog
- Donate to help Koalas in Australia through RSPCA
- GoFundMe for Gresham boy, 11, who died after being hit by car
- Build, Remodel and Landscape Show in Portland
- GoFundMe for teen who fell while climbing on Mt. Hood
- Map of whale watching spots along Oregon coast
- Whale Watching calendar in Oregon
- Petition to put Mount St. Helens on a Washington license plate
- Tips to fend off porch pirates
- Official NORAD Santa Tracker
- Uber Ski information
- Full text of articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump
- Nike Dorenbecher Freestyle Collection
- Christmas Ships
- Air quality advisory
- Ainsworth Holiday Home Tour
- Gert Boyle's Celebration of Life
- Democrats' report on Trump impeachment inquiry
- Republicans' report on Trump impeachment inquiry
- Donate to help Mack Nicholson get a new bike
- Multnomah Co. Poverty Report
- Impeachment report
- Small Business Saturday
- Portland Leaf Day Pickup 2019 information
- Virginia Woof and Outside In
- Worst Toys List for 2019
- AP report: At-risk dams
- Cancer patient sets up fundraiser for therapy dog
- Transcript of first call between U.S., Ukraine presidents
- New Seasons ground beef recall
- Stores and restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving
- White House release of transcript connected with impeachment hearing
- Multnomah County Board of Commissioners to consider restrictions on sale of flavored vaping products, tobacco
- OHS Snuggle Express, kittens & puppies visit your work
- Where to find a ballot drop-off box in Washington
- Where to find a ballot drop-off box in Oregon
- Vegetable Product Recall
- Sound Equine Donation Form
- 85th annual Verboort Sausage Dinner
- UPS Hiring Fair
- Owen Klinger Scholarship
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Voluntary Recall of Alprazolam Tablets
- Howloween at the Oregon Zoo
- Featured on Andy's Adventures: Hillsboro Trap and Skeet Club
- Featured on Andy's Adventures: Vintage Bus Tour Co.
- Google Frightgeist
- Oregon Unclaimed Property Search Site
- Fazio Farms is a FOX 12-Les Schwab Toy Drive supporter
- THRIVEOR.com
- Multnomah County winter wood burning restrictions
- Portland Police Bureau overtime use audit
- Real ID in Oregon: What you need to know
- Clackamas Co. deputies visit baby they helped save a year ago
- Netflix show 'Trinkets' seeking extras in Portland
- Max Yield Falconry
- Oregon Falconers Association
- Willamette Valley Vineyards
- TriMet video shows close calls
- Disc Golf locations in Oregon
- Disc Golf Depot
- Mail birthday cards to WWII veteran
- West TV Elementary temporary relocation information
- Portland Job Fair - September 19, 2019
- Run for Public Office in Oregon
- PTFC shirts designed by kids facing cancer auction
- How to register a short-term rental in Portland
- Oregonians' Education Prioritization survey by DHM Research
- Places to stay cool in Multnomah Co.
- Morrison Bridge Food Bank Challenge
- Shop. Eat. Play. In downtown Portland
- Lee Farms Sunflower Festival
- Support downtown Portland businesses
- TriMet Disruptions Related to Aug. 17 Demonstrations
- Marvin's Guide Service
- Barn Bash to End Brain Cancer
- Clark County Public Health water/lake advisories
- PPB podcast on crowd management planning, preps
- Moment Surf Company
- Lincoln City Sandcastle Contest
- GoFundMe for family of Daniel DiGiorgio
- Providence Bridge Pedal 2019
- Safe Oregon
- GoFundMe for the family of Vladimir Kravchenko
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Oregon
- Lines for Life - Preventing substance abuse and suicide
- GoFundMe in memory of Deante Strickland
- GoFundMe for Oxbow Park drowning victim Jermiah Burks
- Clark County Fair
- GoFundMe for Haley Lorenzen
- BP class action settlement
- Equifax Breach Settlement
- Pup in training for C-TRAN, Guide Dogs for the Blind
- Where to stay cool in the Portland metro area
- Willamette Jet
- GoFundMe for Grand View Baptist Church & Christian Academy
- Rose City Astronomers
- OMSI's website
- MAX Tunnel Study
- Should ODOT use boulders to deter homeless camping?
- Listen to Apollo 11 recordings
- Corpse flower livestream at WSU-Vancouver
- Dream Crazy Nike commercial with Colin Kaepernick
- GoFundMe for hit-and-run crash victims Robin Macready and Charlene Hauth
- Fundraiser for victim of Milwaukie apartment fire
- Tracker of Sauvie Island swimmer
- Livestream of rare corpse flower blooming at WSU Vancouver
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Civics Practice Test
- SOLVE Oregon Coast Cleanup
- Fireworks shows, more local events planned to celebrate Fourth of July 2019
- Grandma's Fireworks in Indiana recalls 25,000 fireworks after boy loses hand in explosion
- Portland Weird Home Tours Tickets
- Alder Food Cart Pod GoFundMe
- Walmart Infant Formula Recall
- River Surf Co
- Bend Whitewater Park
- Paulina Plunge
- Lava River Cave Interpretive Site
- Tickets for Cider Summit
- SW Neighborhoods Newsletter: Saturday community walk
- Girls Who Code PDX!
- Portland Parks & Recreation Splash Pads
- Multnomah County: Stay Cool!
- Save the PT Boat
- GoFundMe for crash victims Trinity Watt and Madison Capobianco
- Info on road closures due to Starlight Parade
- GoFundMe for Berkeley Daniels
- 2019 Oregon & SW Washington Heart & Stroke Walk registration
- GoFundMe for Ana and Kaylee Moreno-Hernandez
- Providence Health: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
- Warfighter Outfitters
- Mackensie's Treasures GoFundMe account
- 'Become a Big' with Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Dozer Day
- West Coast Training
- Sail PDX
- Underground Donut Tour
- Portland mayor's final 2019 budget proposal
- Portland budget proposal chart
- Drake Camara GoFundMe
- National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- Portland e-scooter interactive map
- Donate Life
- Timbers, Thorns, Dark Horse create player superheroes
- PPS proposed 2019-20 budget
- Long Beach Razor Clam Festival
- Ave's Bread
- Oregon Dept. of Education Recommendation Follow-up Report
- Firehouse Glass
- Eagle Naming Contest
- OSU Chick Cam live stream
- Portland sandbag pickup locations
- Travel Oregon's new promotional video
- Higher Education Consultants Association
- Independent Educational Consultants Association
- Tips on window safety
- Applying for a job with the Portland Police Bureau
- GoFundMe to help people affected by Villebois fire in Wilsonville
- GoFundMe to “Save the Love” sign
- Senate Bill 801 - Gun safety instruction at public schools
- NittyStrong
- SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup
- Jesse LeBeau
- Oregon’s Outdoor Burning Guide
- Info on filing a claim with the city of Portland
- City of Portland claim form
- Safe Ride Home Coupon
- Andy's Adventures 3/15: Oregon Trail of Dreams
- PPS letter to parents regarding "Safe Climate Future" Day of Action
- Andy's Adventures 3/14: Wanderlust Tours
- Have you seen a coyote? Report sightings here
- Andy's Adventures 3/13: Central Oregon Adventures
- Restore Oregon - Jantzen Beach Carousel
- Birth control recall
- Free community measles vaccination clinics
- Text conversations between Portland police Lt. Jeff Niiya and Joey Gibson
- Washington County sandbag sites
- Washington County immunization clinics
- Warming shelters in and around Portland
- Portland International Airport Cancellations and Delays
- Portland Bureau of Transportation's Winter Weather Center
- Multnomah County call for donations
- PBOT 2018 e-scooter findings report
- Robocall Data
- Measles exposure sites, frequently asked questions
- 10 biggest global health threats for 2019
- GoFundMe for boy badly hurt in Hwy 22 crash
- Oregon sexual violence prevention resource map
- Free, reduced price school meal guidelines for Salem parents affected by government shutdown
- UCLA gymnast earns perfect 10 for routine
- Vote for the 2019 NBA All-Star
- C.J. McCollum All-Star Dance
- Safe Ride Home: New Year's Eve discount travel options
- U.S. Flu Map from the CDC
- GoFundMe for Rocky the dog
- Oregon Ballet Theatre - The Nutcracker
- State of Oregon Cascadia Playbook
- Portland Homeless Family Solutions
- 2018 Christmas Ships Parade
- Resilience Butte County Proud IPA
- Charitable Organizations Registered in Oregon
- Portland Leaf Day Pickup 2018
- Portland Leaf Day Districts map
- Street Survival Training
- Lines for Life Youthline
- ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo
- Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
- Ready, Set, Gorge: Friends of the Columbia Gorge
- Fences for Fido: Donate to California Deployment
- Young patients design Nike shoes for Doernbecher
- Winterhawks host Toy Drive event at Memorial Coliseum
- UC Davis - Veterinary Catastrophic Need Fund
- Preserve their stories: Veterans' Legacies database
- Track your Oregon ballot
- Operation Wedding Gown Road Show
- Providence Multiple Sclerosis Center
- Oregon ballot drop box locator
- Create a Halloween Pumpkin Like a NASA Engineer
- Safe Ride Home for Halloween by PBOT
- GoFundMe for Coral Rodriguez-Lorenzo
- Providence lung cancer screenings
- Google Trends - Frightgeist
- The Vintages Trailer Resort
- Green Acres Beach & Trail Rides
- Nestucca Adventures
- State of Oregon Child Care Safety Portal
- Find your county elections department
- Oregon l Washington
- Voters pamphlets
- Oregon l Washington
- Washington County Domestic Violence Vigil
- GoFundMe for Nikolaus, man found dead at Newport Beach
- GoFundMe for Derrick's battle against cancer
- Beach and Riverside Cleanup
- Tips for Self Care When Sexual Violence is in the Media
- Sheep Dog Impact Assistance
- Beef recall
- Go Lights Out Portland on Sept. 21
- St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer
- Benefit for Richard Swift
- GoFundMe for Santiago Amaya
- Well Being Trust: High school myths campaign & video
- WEA pay raises negotiated in each district
- Find open trails in the Columbia River Gorge
