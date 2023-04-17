Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Watch Live
News
Traffic
Sports
Good Day Oregon
Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Home
News
National News
Local Highlights
Fox 12 Originals
FOX 12 Featured Stories
Most Wanted
School Authority
Submit a Tip
News Links - As Seen On TV
First Alert Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings
Weather Podcast
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather Maps
Weather Alerts
Wildfires
Election Results
Oregon Election Results Map
Washington Election Results Map
National Election Results Map
Traffic
Gas Prices
Community
Community Calendar
Hunger Free Project
Around the House NW
Clean Water - It's Our Future
PGE Prep Tips
Better Together
Be The Change
Surprise Squad
Rose Festival
Classroom of the Month
Submit Photos & Video
Sports
High Schools
Trail Blazers
Timbers
Thorns
National Sports
Outdoor GPS
Health
Kaiser Permanente Thrive
Providence Health & Services
Good Day Oregon
Show and Tell
On the Go
Andy's Adventures
Share Your Child's 1st Birthday
Good Day Pets
Contact Us
Meet the Team
NextGen TV
TV Schedule
Our Apps
FOX 12 on Youtube
Alexa
Get a Copy of a Newscast
FOX 12 Plus
Station Video Tour
Careers
Closed Captioning
Translators
NextGen TV
Advertise With Us
Watch Live
Latest Newscasts
Job Connection
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
PowerNation
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
News
National News
Local Highlights
Fox 12 Originals
FOX 12 Featured Stories
Most Wanted
School Authority
Submit a Tip
News Links - As Seen On TV
News
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Beaverton late Sunday night.
News
1 dead in single-car crash in northeast Portland
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Police said one person died in a single-car crash in northeast Portland on Sunday morning.
News
Manhunt near Oregon-Idaho border after officer shot dead
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
An Oregon police officer was killed near the Idaho border on Saturday night, and multiple agencies are now looking for the suspect, the Malheur County District Attorney said.
Crime
Man arrested for murder of mother in Albany
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
and
Jeffrey Lindblom
A woman died Saturday night in Albany, and her son has been arrested for murder, police said.
Most Wanted
Woman shot at SE Portland apartments, witnesses say she died in their arms
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
and
Soyoung Kim
A woman died in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
News
Portland man arrested after Old Town shooting that critically injured 1
Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A 28-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to a March shooting in Old Town.
News
Man injured in McMinnville shooting
Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A man was injured in a shooting in McMinnville early Saturday morning, according to the McMinnville Police Department.
Crime
2 arrested after overnight hit-and-runs in Wash. Co.
Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Two drivers were arrested after two hit-and-run crashes in Washington County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
News
Bill Bradbury, Oregon secretary of state for 10 years dies at 73
Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Longtime Oregon politician Bill Bradbury has passed away at 73.
News
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland
Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The Portland Police Bureau says a motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a TriMet bus in the Cully neighborhood Friday night.
Portland Metro Temps
News
Suspect arrested for deadly Aloha hit-and-run; more victims possible
Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
and
Jeffrey Lindblom
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a driver has been arrested for the hit-and-run death of an 85-year-old man.
News
Oregon minimum wage raising July 1
Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Oregon’s minimum wage will be increasing July 1, according to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.
News
Body found inside burned vehicle in Lewis County
Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burned vehicle in the Randle area on Thursday.
News
2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting
Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
and
Drew Marine
Six men, including two directors of local community programs, were arrested this week as part of a child predator sting.
News
Teen, man arrested after altercation leads to lockdown at Marrion Elementary School
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM PDT
|
By
Chandler Watkins
A man is in police custody after he refused to leave the Marrion Elementary School campus according to Evergreen Public Schools, which led to a lockdown.
News
PPS: Data reveals concerning results in disciplinary equity and hate speech incidents
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM PDT
|
By
Soyoung Kim
New data is revealing some concerning results regarding disciplinary action within Portland Public Schools.
News
Kotek offers state police to help Portland stop drunk driving, street racing
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM PDT
|
By
Drew Marine
Portland has seen a number of street takeovers in the last few years, in which cars block roads or even bridges and drive dangerously while crowds of people watch.
News
Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act into law
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Governor Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 4, the Oregon CHIPS Act, into law Thursday.
News
Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The remains of a woman who went missing in 1976 have finally been identified through the use of advanced DNA profiling.
News
Suspect identified from standoff during homeless sweep in SE Portland
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in Southeast Portland with police, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
News
Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT
|
By
Drew Reeves
The man accused of stabbing a cab driver to death in Portland was released from jail just days before the murder.
Crime
Truck stolen with dog inside in The Dalles
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A couple from The Dalles is asking for the public’s help after their pickup truck was stolen with their dog inside.
FOX 12 Originals
Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER, mistakenly sent home with IV
Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:03 PM PDT
|
By
Kandra Kent
Hospital staffing shortages remain a critical issue in Oregon, as lawmakers consider a new bill that would require hospitals to maintain certain staffing levels.
News
Legacy Health to reopen Gresham birthing center in 90 days
Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM PDT
|
By
Drew Marine
Legacy Mount Hood nurses say they’re feeling uneasy about the news that Legacy Health plans to reopen the Gresham Mount Hood Family Birth Center.
News
Longview bridge reopens after emergency repairs, WSDOT says
Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The Lewis and Clark Bridge is open again after emergency repairs were made overnight.
News
Police: Man, woman arrested after stealing 265 apartment keys in Gresham
Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in Gresham after investigators say they found 264 stolen apartment keys in their possession, according to the Gresham Police Department.
News
In wake of increasing criticism Multnomah Co. DA aims to educate public on their work
Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office announced it’s launching a campaign aimed at educating the public about the work being done by his office.
News
Portland police clear out inside of abandoned Washington Center building
Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Portland police cleared out the interior of an infamous abandoned building downtown after a series of overdoses and rampant crime in the area.
News
PSU rearming campus police after committing to unarmed patrols
Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT
|
By
Soyoung Kim
Mixed reaction from the community after Portland State University’s announcement that they’re rearming campus police.
News
Closed Gresham birth center will reopen within 90 days, OHA says
Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Following a March closure of the Legacy Mt. Hood Birthing Center in Gresham, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday the center will reopen in the next 90 days.
News
Cab driver stabbed to death named by Portland police
Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The Portland Police Bureau has identified the cab driver stabbed to death in the Buckman neighborhood Sunday evening.
News
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to ‘extreme violence’ and ‘crime’
Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The downtown location opened in 2017.
News
Woman faces rape charges involving Albany teen
Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The Albany Police Department says a missing 13-year-old believed to be with a 24-year-old woman has been found.
News
Man sentenced to prison for punching person to death on Umatilla reservation
Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A man was sentenced to prison on Monday for punching another person to death on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to federal authorities.
News
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody
Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The Hillsboro Police Department has identified the man suspected of burglarizing homes in a northeast Hillsboro neighborhood after an arrest Friday.
Traffic
I-5 northbound reopens near Woodland after landslide
Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Northbound Interstate 5, near Woodland, WA has reopened following a landslide, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Local Highlights
Baby bontebok born at Oregon Zoo on April 1
Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A bouncing baby bontebok was welcomed at the Oregon Zoo earlier this month.
News
Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint
Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened in Salem after a deadly shooting involving an Oregon State Police trooper Monday.
News
Body found in abandoned property in Ridgefield, crime units investigating
Updated: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday at an abandoned Ridgefield, Wash. property, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
News
Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; suspect arrested
Updated: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A man is dead after a stabbing in the Buckman neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Most Wanted
1 injured in shooting near Woodburn
Updated: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
One person was injured in a shooting near Woodburn on Saturday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
News
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The Washington state Senate voted 27-21 on Saturday in favor of a measure banning manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state.
News
Car stolen while Vancouver dad pleads for baby in back seat
Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
and
Soyoung Kim
A man was arrested Saturday at the Vancouver Mall after allegedly stealing a car with a baby in the back seat, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Local Highlights
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT
|
By
The Associated Press
Advocates tout the cooperative model as a way to preserve one of the last affordable housing options for people with low- or fixed-incomes.
News
$10k gear stolen in smash-and-grab from Portland fire vehicle
Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
Portland Fire & Rescue is looking for some of its equipment that was taken from a vehicle sometime overnight on Friday.
Crime
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland
Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and two other teenagers were arrested in a robbery and stabbing on Friday evening in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
News
Portland man suspected of deadly St. Patrick’s Day assault pleads ‘not guilty’
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:16 PM PDT
|
By
Riley Blake
and
FOX 12 Staff
A 35-year-old Portland man appeared in court Friday for charges related to a deadly St. Patrick’s Day assault.
News
Lawsuit over 2021 fire that killed 3, injured 1 in NE Portland settles for $6M
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
A settlement was reached Thursday in a lawsuit over a deadly 2021 4th of July fire that killed three people in northeast Portland and injured a fourth.
News
Black bear unexpectedly dies at Oregon Zoo during medical procedure
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
The Oregon Zoo is mourning following the sudden and unexpected loss of Takoda, the youngest of the zoo’s black bear family, who died Friday during a routine medical procedure.
News
Nurses at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center vote to unionize
Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT
|
By
FOX 12 Staff
and
Chandler Watkins
The nurses voted during an election this week overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.
Load More