PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another giveaway has been announced to entice Oregonians to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and this time it’s for a chance to visit one of Portland’s popular attractions for free.

The Oregon Zoo said Wednesday that Metro, the government agency that operates it, will be giving away 1,000 free passes to future zoo goers. The passes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who receive a vaccine this weekend at the All4Oregon clinic at the Oregon Convention Center or at clinics focused on vaccinating Black communities, Indigenous communities and communities of color.

Metro told FOX 12 that after 100 passes are given out the at OCC, the rest will be “distributed directly to county health leads to determine which events they will provide passes as an incentive." The breakdown of passes given to each county is as follows: Washington County will get 300 passes, Clackamas County will get 200 and Multnomah County will get 400. FOX 12 was not provided exact times or locations for the other clinics since those decisions have not yet been made. People who would like to attend a clinic to receive the zoo pass incentive are encouraged to call their public health department or 211 for more information.

The zoo passes will be available while supplies last. The passes will be valid for zoo entry through mid-December.

This is the latest incentive to convince Oregonians to get vaccinated. All4Oregon announced last week that it would give away 1,500 grocery story gift cards, each worth $100, at its mass vaccination sites including the OCC. The OCC’s last day of vaccinations will be Saturday. Appointments can be scheduled online, or patients are welcome to walk-in.

As of Thursday morning, Oregon is just over 60,000 adults shy of reaching Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide goal of 70% of Oregonians 18 and older with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine needed for the state’s reopening.

“As our region looks to meet the governor’s goal of a 70% vaccination rate, we need to do everything we can to encourage people to get these safe, effective vaccines,” Metro Council President Lynn Peterson said in a statement. “We need to do this to safely reopen and offer shows and events at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland Expo Center and Portland’5 Centers for the Arts. But more importantly, we need to do this to protect the lives of Oregonians and ensure there isn’t another harmful surge of COVID-19 this fall that devastates even more Oregon families.”

“We want to welcome people back to the Oregon Zoo in a way that hasn’t been possible for more than a year,” said zoo deputy director Uptal Passi, who made the passes available for this promotion. “And the sooner we reach that 70% rate, the sooner we can see that happen.”

