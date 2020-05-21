PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the state’s death toll to 145.
The health department on Thursday morning also reported 24 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 3,817. There were no new presumptive cases reported. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Malheur: 3
- Marion: 4
- Multnomah: 8
- Umatilla: 3
- Washington: 3
Oregon’s 145th COVID-19 death involved a 93-year-old woman living in Polk County. She tested positive on May 2 and died on May 20 at her home. She had underlying health conditions.
Due to data reconciliation, two confirmed cases originally reported in Josephine County were determined not to be cases, according to health officials. They were subtracted from Wednesday’s state total, and the total number of cases in Josephine County went down to reflect this change. Eight presumptive cases also were updated and their case status was changed to reflect the new information.
Starting Thursday, OHA says it will provide a Public Health Indicators Dashboard to enable communities across Oregon to monitor COVID-19 in the state. The dashboard displays three key indicators:
- COVID-19 disease
- Severe COVID-19 burden
- Active Monitoring Capacity
“All are key to monitoring the progress of the ‘stop, watch and redirect’ process for determining progress in the phased reopening of the state,” according to OHA. “The indicators include emergency room visits, hospitalizations and active monitoring.”
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
