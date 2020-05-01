PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported one additional COVID-19 death, along with 69 new cases statewide.
As of Friday afternoon, 105 people have died in Oregon from the coronavirus.
The latest death was a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died Wednesday at his home.
OHA said the man had underlying medical conditions.
The latest COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Friday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 8
- Clatsop: 1
- Coos: 1
- Douglas: 1
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 17
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 13
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 7
- Washington: 9
There have been 2,579 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, along with 55,597 negative tests in the state.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
According to OHA, a recent modeling update shows that statewide mitigation efforts are working to flatten the curve. View the modeling update here.
Also, OHA announced starting Friday it will begin tracking presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports. The first results will be shown in the May 4 report.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.