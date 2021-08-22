PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help to find a second suspect in a shooting that happened in downtown Portland Sunday evening.
PPB said on Sunday just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. Police learned that a suspect fired a gun, were given a description and a direction the suspect left. Video obtained by FOX 12 also shows gunfire coming in the direction of the suspect.
Three minutes after receiving the report, officers found the man at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They arrested 65-year-old Dennis Anderson of Gresham and seized a gun as evidence. Anderson was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anderson was released on bail early Monday morning. He is scheduled to be arraigned on charges Monday afternoon.
Investigators said they believe at least one other gun was fired. They believe a group of people may have been chasing Anderson shortly before the gunfire started and are working to determine if there were any other victims or suspects in that group.
Police said no one reported being injured. There are reports that witnesses may have removed evidence from the scene before police arrived. If anyone was a victim, is in possession of evidence of a crime, has information about this incident, or has photos or video, they are asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-233538.
Police said there is no confirmed connection to either of the protests that occured on Sunday between two opposing groups.
(4) comments
Sounds like a one sided story ? Total different story now than what they told this morning , let’s get the complete facts please
""exchange"" of gunfire. Why only one arrested, was he exchanging gunfire with himself?
Hey Edward did you think maybe the other guy left the scene? Crazy idea.
And the shooter has exactly what connection to the van with shattered windows in the photo?
