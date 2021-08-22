The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help to find a second suspect in a shooting that happened in downtown Portland Sunday evening.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help to find a second suspect in a shooting that happened in downtown Portland Sunday evening.

PPB said on Sunday just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. Police learned that a suspect fired a gun, were given a description and a direction the suspect left. Video obtained by FOX 12 also shows gunfire coming in the direction of the suspect.

Dennis Anderson

Jail booking photo of Anderson

Three minutes after receiving the report, officers found the man at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They arrested 65-year-old Dennis Anderson of Gresham and seized a gun as evidence. Anderson was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anderson was released on bail early Monday morning. He is scheduled to be arraigned on charges Monday afternoon.

Investigators said they believe at least one other gun was fired. They believe a group of people may have been chasing Anderson shortly before the gunfire started and are working to determine if there were any other victims or suspects in that group.

Police said no one reported being injured. There are reports that witnesses may have removed evidence from the scene before police arrived. If anyone was a victim, is in possession of evidence of a crime, has information about this incident, or has photos or video, they are asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-233538.

Police said there is no confirmed connection to either of the protests that occured on Sunday between two opposing groups. 

Related video: groups clash in NE Portland after planned rallies: Man arrested after shooting in downtown (Aug. 22, 2021)

Groups clashed in NE Portland and a man was arrested for a shooting downtown later in the day on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Hookie
Hookie

Sounds like a one sided story ? Total different story now than what they told this morning , let’s get the complete facts please

Report Add Reply
Edward
Edward

""exchange"" of gunfire. Why only one arrested, was he exchanging gunfire with himself?

Report Add Reply
LenRon
LenRon

Hey Edward did you think maybe the other guy left the scene? Crazy idea.

Report Add Reply
Reverend Charles
Reverend Charles

And the shooter has exactly what connection to the van with shattered windows in the photo?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.