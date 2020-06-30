PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was arrested Tuesday evening after police say the suspect attacked another person with a broken tent pole.
Police said the incident occurred in Portland near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Morrison Street. The tent pole was sharpened on one end and could easily puncture skin, law enforcement said.
The suspect appeared to slash the victim as he got to his feet and tried to get away, according to police. The victim was able to fight the suspect off before officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect.
The victim and the suspect were not familiar with each other, according to officers. The victim suffered from minor scrapes and cuts to his chest and abdomen.
No additional information was immediately released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
