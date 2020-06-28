1 arrested after explosion at bus shelter in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was arrested after an explosion at a bus shelter in southeast Portland on Sunday.
At 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person who had left a backpack at a bus stop in the 800 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue, and then an explosion followed.
No one was injured.
Officers responded and arrested the person believed to be involved.
Police say this is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
