CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – One person has died after a small plane crashed at Grove Field in Camas on Wednesday, according to East County Fire & Rescue.
The crash involving a single-engine B213 - trainer plane - happened at about 3:13 p.m., fire officials said. It happened while the pilot was attempting to land.
Two people were on board.
Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to an area hospital with traumatic injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
