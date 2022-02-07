SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem roadway was closed for several hours Monday morning following a deadly crash involving seven vehicles.

The Salem Police Department said the crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. on Owens Street South, just west of Commercial Street Southeast.

Police said officers determined during an investigation that a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on Owens Street, approaching a red light at Commercial, when the driver failed to stop and rear-ended a Lexus Sedan that was waiting at the red light. The crash caused a chain reaction involving six other vehicles, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as 54-year-old Jose Rogelio Lopez Jr., of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. One person from another involved vehicle was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

According to police, suspected speed and a medical issue may have contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Owens Street South was closed for about four hours for the crash investigation. All roads are now back open.