WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 99E in Woodburn for more than four hours Thursday morning.

The crash involving a motorcycle and car occurred on Highway 99E just north of the intersection with Mt. Hood Avenue/Highway 211. All lanes of Highway 99E were closed immediately after the crash. The roadway reopened at about 10:15 a.m.

Woodburn police said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Highway 99E was a detour route for an earlier deadly crash that closed Interstate 5 Thursday morning.