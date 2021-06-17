WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 99E in Woodburn for more than four hours Thursday morning.
The crash involving a motorcycle and car occurred on Highway 99E just north of the intersection with Mt. Hood Avenue/Highway 211. All lanes of Highway 99E were closed immediately after the crash. The roadway reopened at about 10:15 a.m.
Woodburn police said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.
Highway 99E was a detour route for an earlier deadly crash that closed Interstate 5 Thursday morning.
