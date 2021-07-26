WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed all lanes of Highway 6 near the Tillamook-Washington County line Monday morning for nearly five hours.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. on Northwest Wilson River Highway (Highway 6) near milepost 34. Forest Grove Fire said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken by Life Flight to OHSU with serious to life-threatening injuries. Three other people were not injured and declined medical attention.
Three Metro West ambulances, along with crews from Banks Fire and Forest Grove Fire, have responded to the scene, as well as the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.
Deputies are assisting @ORStatePolice with a crash on NW Wilson River Hwy near milepost 34. The highway is closed in both directions. Expect closure to last several hours. pic.twitter.com/pWNSfWVcap— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) July 26, 2021
Officials said Highway 6 would be closed in both directions for several hours due to the crash investigation and drivers were asked to use an alternate route. The highway reopened around 11:40 a.m., according to a tweet by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
