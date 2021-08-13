1 dead, 1 seriously injured after stabbing in rural Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was hospitalized after a stabbing early Friday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called out to a stabbing at a home in the area of Hazelgreen Road Northeast and Howell Prairie Road Northeast at about 3 a.m. The sheriff's office said one person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by the sheriff's office. Anyone who was in the area around the time of the stabbing is asked to contact detectives. People can submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411, or call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
