TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 6 early Sunday morning.

TCSO said just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a crash on Highway 6 near milepost 8. When they arrived, they found the wreckage of a head-on collision.

A preliminary investigation showed a silver 2018 Ford F150 pickup operated by Bradley Burton Harris, 29, of Tillamook, was westbound when his vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming Mazda MZ3. The black Mazda was operated by Humberto Maciel, 47, of Tillamook. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the entire highway.

Maciel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. His passenger, Breanna Maciel, 19, was transported to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital by Life Flight helicopter with life threatening injuries.

Harris fled the scene immediately after the crash but was located by police near the crash scene approximately four hours later, according to Oregon State Police. Harris was transported initially to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for injuries then later transferred to Legacy Emmanuel hospital as a trauma patient. Harris is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not have information on what caused the crash. Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.

Highway 6 reopened just after 10:30 a.m.