LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured following a head-on crash on Highway 101 near Waldport on Sunday.
Just before 6:30 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel were called out to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 152.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota Corolla was southbound when it crossed over the centerline and crashed with a northbound Mercedes CLK SUV. The Mercedes then rolled into a ditch.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Michael Noel, 59, of Waldport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the driver and passenger in the Mercedes had to be extricated from their vehicle. Both were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital with unknown injuries.
Traffic on Highway 101 was detoured for about five hours following the crash.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Seal Rock Fire and Rescue, Central Lincoln Fire Department and ODOT Incident Response help OSP at the crash scene.