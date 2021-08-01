MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Gervais man died in a two-car crash in northern Marion County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said at 1 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to the crash on Waypark Drive Northeast east of Howell Prairie Road Northeast. Deputies found a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2005 Ford Explorer that had crashed. They said a passenger in the Corvette, 57-year-old Erofei Cam of Gervais, died.
The drivers of the two cars suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
The Marion County multi-agency crash team responded to the scene to investigate. Investigators determined the Corvette was traveling eastbound prior to colliding with the westbound Explorer. No additional information is being released at this time.
