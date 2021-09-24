PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and two others were injured after a shooting in northwest Portland early Friday morning, according to police.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Avenue. The location was later identified as the Silver Dollar Pizza Co.

Officers arrived and learned that three men had been shot. One man died at the scene, one was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, and the third drove in a private vehicle to a hospital, according to police.

Portland Police confirm shooting on NW Glisan & 21st was fatal. No word on how many people were killed or hurt. Neighbor I just spoke with says she heard about 15 to 20 shots - and saw 3 people taken away by ambulance. Windows of Silver Dolllar Pizza are shot out. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kdfjlSdTN2 — Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) September 24, 2021

FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives near Silver Dollar Pizza Co. She says she heard about 15 to 20 shots ring out, then saw four people running in the direction of the bar shortly after.

Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived. The investigation indicates the suspect(s) left the area westbound.

Detectives are asking any residents or businesses with video surveillance in the area of Northwest Glisan Street between Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 23rd Avenue to check their recordings to see if they captured any people walking or driving away from the scene at around 1:56 a.m.

Anyone who has any video surveillance, or any information about the shooting, can contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.

Police said Northwest 21st and Northwest Glisan will be closed for several hours while they continue their investigation. No additional details have been released by police at this time.

This shooting comes after Multnomah County leaders announced Thursday how they're working together to combat the dramatic increase in gun violence in the metro area.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.