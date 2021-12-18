1 dead, 2 rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) – The United States Coast Guard said one person died and it rescued two others after a boat capsized off the coast of Newport on Friday morning.

The Coast Guard said it responded to the capsized 22-foot boat just before 10 a.m. Friday. It said a group of people were going fishing when their boat took a wave on the stern. It capsized one mile north of the jetty at Yaquina Bay. Three people on the boat fell in the water.

USCG said it rescued a man and a woman. The man was wearing a life jacket and showed no medical concerns. The woman showed signs of hypothermia.

USCG recovered another man unresponsive. Crews performed CPR on him, and he was transferred to paramedics. He was later pronounced dead. The man’s name has not been released.