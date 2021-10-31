1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Highway 6 in Tillamook County

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 early Sunday morning.

TCSO said just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a crash on Highway 6 near milepost 8. When they arrived, they found three vehicles that had been involved. Deputies said one person died. Three other people were injured. One person was taken by Life Flight to the hospital. Two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. TCSO did not provide the conditions of the injured victims.

One driver who left the scene has been located and is now in custody.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of anyone involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s office did not have information on what caused the crash. Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.

Highway 6 reopened just after 10:30 a.m.