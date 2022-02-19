A mass shooting in Northeast Portland left 4 people injured and 1 person dead Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A mass shooting in Northeast Portland left 4 people injured and 1 person dead Saturday night. 

Two suspects are in custody according to Portland Police. 

The shooting happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street near Normandale Park.

A protest was planned at Normandale Park in solidarity with Amir Locke, a 22-year-old black man who was shot by police in Minneapolis earlier this month, at the same time as the shooting. It is unclear at this point if the shooting was related to the protest. 

