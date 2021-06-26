1 dead, 4 injured in Marion County rollover crash

MARION COUNTY, OR – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday evening.
The sheriff’s office said around 7 p.m. on Saturday, it was called to the 11000 block of Wheatland Road Northeast near Matheny Road Northeast. An investigation revealed there were five people in the vehicle. It made a sharp turn when going around a curve and the adult driver was ejected along with another passenger.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead on the scene. One adult passenger was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital. One other adult and two juvenile passengers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
The crash investigation is ongoing and the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.
