GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - 1 person died and four others were hospitalized in a car accident late Friday night, according to Gresham police.
The two-vehicle crash occurred in Gresham at the corner of Southeast Linden Drive and Butler Road.
It involved a truck with one driver and another car with six teenagers inside, according to law enforcement. Of those teenagers, one has died and at least four were transported to an area hospital.
At this point, Gresham police say they're still investigating what might have caused the crash.
Southeast Edgewood to Southeast Linden was closed late Friday night while law enforcement was on scene.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
