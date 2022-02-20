PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A mass shooting in Northeast Portland left five people injured and one person dead Saturday night.

Police did not confirm if anyone was in custody.

The shooting happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street near Normandale Park.

A protest was planned at Normandale Park in solidarity with Amir Locke, a 22-year-old black man who was shot by police in Minneapolis earlier this month, at the same time as the shooting.

On Sunday, PPB said a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting began as a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters.

"When a person decides to pick up a gun and use it to threaten, harm, and take away another person’s life, it doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It sends shockwaves across our entire community," said District Attorney Mike Schmidt. "As your District Attorney, I remain committed to holding perpetrators of violence accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

“Gun violence is an epidemic and our city is struggling to reign it in. 2022 is on pace to exceed 2021’s horrific record, and I worry our community is becoming numb to this unacceptable level of violence," said Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan. "For now, I ask everyone to allow the investigation to occur so we can better understand how this happened."

Police said the scene was extremely chaotic, and several witnesses were uncooperative with officers. It said most people left the scene without speaking to police. Detectives ask that anyone with information or video contact detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3774 or detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0457.

