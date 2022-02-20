PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A mass shooting in Northeast Portland left five people injured and one person dead Saturday night.

Two suspects are in custody, according to Portland Police.

The shooting happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street near Normandale Park.

A protest was planned at Normandale Park in solidarity with Amir Locke, a 22-year-old black man who was shot by police in Minneapolis earlier this month, at the same time as the shooting. It is unclear at this point if the shooting was related to the protest.

#BREAKING: On scene of a shooting on NE 55th and Hassalo. Scanner traffic says multiple people have been shot. One possible fatality. When I arrived I saw at least two victims being transported to the hospital. Waiting for more information from @PortlandPolice. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ijDegLtnHW — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 20, 2022

I talked to one neighbor who says she heard 9 gunshots in the direction of Normandale park. We’re still waiting for @PortlandPolice to update the press with information. This scene is complex and will take time for information to come from investigators @fox12oregon — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 20, 2022

#UPDATE: A @PortlandPolice officer on scene confirmed one person is dead and four were shot at Normandale Park @fox12oregon — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 20, 2022

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.