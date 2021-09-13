TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was found dead inside a car following an explosion at a home in Troutdale early Monday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it is investigating what led up to the explosion in the 600 block of 42nd Circle. The Gresham Fire Department, police and sheriff's office responded to the home at about 2:20 a.m.
A neighbor gave us a picture he took of the car fire. He said he was sleeping and woke up after hearing a huge explosion and then several others that shook their home. Also saw flames high above the trees. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/9liZPnIUBw— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 13, 2021
Gresham fire said it believes this started as a car fire in a car sitting in the driveway. A house and car were badly damaged. The fire also spread to other cars.
Deputies said the unidentified man's body was taken to the medical examiner's office. The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.
One neighbor told FOX 12 he was sleeping and woke up after hearing an explosion that shook his home. He then saw several others. He also saw flames high above the trees in the area.
ATF is sending Special Agents to assist in the investigation into the cause of this explosion and fire, including a certified explosives specialist and a certified fire investigator. https://t.co/uf7TrjsW3j— ATF Seattle (@ATF_Seattle) September 13, 2021
ATF agent taking dog out again. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/zvm6RkSm0T— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 13, 2021
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is responding to the scene and assisting into the investigation of the explosion and fire. Investigators are determining the cause of the explosion which they believed started inside the car.
MCSO said there is no threat of additional explosions or a threat to the public.
The sheriff's office hasn't released the identity of the person killed or the cause of the explosion.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when FOX 12 receives more information.
(2) comments
sound like a hit.
dude had to peav someone off
This is disturbing... very disturbing...
