PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed, and another was seriously injured, in a crash New Year’s Day morning in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to a reported crash at 7:16 a.m. at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue.
At the scene, police along with firefighters and paramedics found a vehicle that had hit a pole. One of the vehicle’s occupants was declared dead.
Another occupant had serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital, police said. The person’s injuries were described as life-threatening.
The third occupant of the vehicle had minor injuries and was treated at the crash scene, police said.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 109th Avenue and Southeast 113th Avenue and Southeast 112th Avenue is closed between Southeast Lincoln Street and Southeast Clinton Street as police investigate.
Police have not identified any of the crash vehicle’s three occupants.
This crash is Portland’s first traffic death of 2021. It happened less than 12 hours after the city’s last deadly crash of 2020.
In total, police said there were 58 traffic-related deaths in Portland in 2020.
