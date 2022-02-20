PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person died after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Portland Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 900 block of Southwest Broadway Drive for a disturbance. As they were responding, they were updated by dispatch that shots had been fired. A “shelter is place” order was issued, and a perimeter was established.

As officers were investigating, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect died at the scene.

There were no other injuries. The shelter in place has been lifted as there is no longer believed to be a threat to the public.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.