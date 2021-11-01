POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – One man died in a rollover crash in Polk County early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, it responded to Highway 51 near milepost two. Troopers said an investigation revealed a car was speeding, crashed and then rolled off the road. The car had been the subject of several driving complaints.
The driver died in the crash. He has been identified as 30-year-old Curtis Smith Jr. of Monmouth.
Highway 51 was closed for three and a half hours.