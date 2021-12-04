1 dead in shooting at Gresham apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department said it is investigating a homicide after a person died in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

GPD said it responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street. When officers arrived, they found one person who had died.

The area is closed off for detectives and the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team to investigate. The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the police tip line at (503) 618-2719.