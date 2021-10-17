1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman died after the car she was riding in was rear-ended in a three-vehicle crash in Oak Grove on Saturday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, the three-vehicle crash happened at Highway 99E and Oak Grove Boulevard. It said a Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended a Toyota Yaris at a red light. Both vehicles then slid into the intersection. The Trailblazer then collided with a Saturn SUV, that was driving through the intersection on a green light.
A passenger in the Yaris, 70-year-old Mary Ring of Portland, died in the crash.
The drivers of all of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries.
OSP said it is investigating the driver of the Trailblazer, 43-year-old Angelina Sloan of Portland, for criminal charges.